Sligo Selects Sign Design Developed by Sligo Improvement Committee

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Welcome to Sligo, Settled in 1828.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Winning Sign Design.)

Sligo residents recently had an opportunity to vote for their favorite sign out of four designs for a new community. Approximately 50 residents cast their vote, and it was a close contest between the similar designs.

The votes have been counted. The official winner with the most votes is design A (pictured above). Coming in at a close second by one less vote was design C. The second choice may also be included due to the popularity of both signs.

Fred and Charlene Myers, longtime residents of Sligo, also cast their votes for the new sign. The couple also designed the original sign many years ago.

The Sligo Improvement Committee offered a thank you to all of the Sligo residents who took the opportunity to stop in and cast their votes. Sligo Improvement Committee appreciates the support in the efforts to improve the community.

The committee spent months in the development of the sign designs and looking at various iterations. The leprechaun is gone, but the shamrock remains.

“Spanish gold is going to be a very bright gold with metal flake in it, so the letters shine with a green background,” said Rick Smerkar, of the Sligo Improvement Committee, at an earlier meeting.

“The boards are going to be aluminum made out of aluminum cut by laser, and they’re going to be elevated off the backboard. The letters are raised and nature will do the shadowing.”

The new signs also emphasize Sligo’s settling date vs. incorporated date.

“These are like something you would see in a road sign from the 20’s and 30’s or of that nature, and then we came up with a welcome to “settled” in 1828 versus saying Incorporated in 1878. We’d like to go to settled in 1828, because you’re coming up on a 200-year anniversary fairly soon that you can play off,” Smerkar added.

“We just want to show we were here first – that we were here earlier in 1828. The three-leaf Shamrock will also be used for some of our promotions such as the house letter signs.”

Each of the 4 ft. by 6 ft. signs will cost approximately $1,500.00, and Smerkar said fundraising was going well and the first sign is paid for, as well as most of the second.

Fundraising is going to continue for the Sligo Improvement projects.

Smerkar said future fundraising will include the Breakfast with Santa and Paw Patrol and a New Year’s Eve event.

The New Year’s Eve Dance the Night Away will be held on December 31, 2019, at the Sligo Rec Center from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. The 21 and over dance is BYOB, and couples are being asked for a $25.00 donation and singles a $15.00 donation.

A dance ticket includes dinner of sauerkraut, kielbasa, hot dogs, mashed potatoes, meatballs, munchies, dessert, pop, water, and coffee.

The event also includes big item raffles, 50/50, and Kelly Pool.

For more information on the New Year’s Eve Dance, visit Sligo Improvement Committee’s Facebook page.

