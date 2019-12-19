North Clarion Overcomes Cold Start to Beat a Young A-C Valley Team, 62-28

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Taken at face value North Clarion’s 62-28 win over visiting A-C Valley Wednesday night would look like a piece of cake win for the unbeaten She-Wolves.

(Photo of Abby Gatesman of North Clarion)

Face value would be lying.

The victory was anything but easy for North Clarion, as a young, scrappy A-C Valley team playing without one of its starters (Mia Sherman – illness) for the second straight game gave the She-Wolves everything they could handle for nearly three quarters of play.

North Clarion led by just four, 27-23, with 2:32 left in the third quarter following a Baylee Blauser free throw for A-C Valley.

But the game turned on a dime with North Clarion finishing the contest on a 35-5 run.

“I think we just started building up momentum,” North Clarion senior Abby Gatesman, who was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game after scoring 23 points, hauling down eight rebounds and coming away with seven steals, said. “Momentum was not in our way the entire first half and going into the third. We started getting our momentum, started making some baskets. That really got things going for us.”

Making shots might truly have been the turning point for North Clarion.

The She-Wolves connected on just seven of the first 34 shots they took but finished the game by hitting 14 of the last 18 shots they took.

“I’m just going to chalk this up to a learning experience for the girls,” North Clarion head coach Terry Dreihaup said. “I am not taking anything away from A-C Valley, they had a couple of their key girls foul out, which made a huge difference. But I just believe the girls woke up. I was happy to see them do that.”

Give A-C Valley credit on defense for some of the North Clarion shooting woes.

The Lady Falcons were physical from the outset and were making life hard on both Gatesman and Mackenzie Bauer, who finished with nine points, six steals and three rebounds.

“We gave them everything that they could handle,” A-C Valley head coach Dave Sherman said. “My mantra with this group is we want to get bette every time we go out on the floor. I couldn’t be more proud of a team than I was (tonight). We got into foul trouble, and the score didn’t indicate how close it was because they kept pressing us the whole time. But that might be as proud as I have been of any team because of the way they hung in and fought and scrapped and took the best team in the KSAC to the ropes for three quarters.”

While A-C Valley was able to hang in the game for three quarters, North Clarion’s relentless defense eventually helped turn the tide.

The She-Wolves forced 42 turnovers and held A-C Valley to 9 of 30 shooting on the night including 1-for-15 in the second half and 0-for-7 in the fourth quarter. North Clarion came away with 24 steals in the game.

“Our defense was great,” Dreihaup said.

Sherman said he believed his team handled the North Clarion press well at time but that the offense had trouble getting into a flow at other times.

“Continuity wise our offense was a little shaky,” Sherman said. “But that’s their pressure and those are veteran defensive players that we’re going up against. We’re still working on getting our flow and continuity on the offensive end.”

Gatesman, who like the rest of her teammates, struggled through the first 24 minutes of the game, hit a big 3-pointer with 18.5 seconds left in the third quarter to extend North Clarion’s lead to 33-24 and then hit another basket with 3.1 seconds left in the quarter off a steal to make it 35-24 at the end of the third.

“Shots weren’t falling for anybody,” Dreihaup said. “But when (Abby) hit that three, which was the only one we hit all night, I think the girls got a little bit excited and started to play some really good defense.”

Those two shots really seemed to get the ball rolling for North Clarion, which hit five of its first seven shots to start the fourth quarter to push the lead to 50-26 on Haley Sherman’s third straight basket of the quarter and eighth straight point of the quarter at the 4:39 mark.

It didn’t help A-C Valley that three players fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter including point guard Rachel Cullen early in the quarter especially considering the Lady Falcons dressed just eight players.

“I had a feeling we were going to be in trouble,” Sherman said. “We were face guarding Gatesman and we were face guarding Bauer. And I just had them running their legs off. I was trying to rotate in and out.”

Gabby Schmader added 11 points and three steals for North Clarion with Sherman contributing 10 points, nine rebounds and a steal and Trinity Thompson chipping in four points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Cullen paced A-C Valley with 11 points, six rebound and three steals with Baylee Blauser adding seven points.

North Clarion improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the KSAC North with the win. The She-Wolves are back in action Thursday at Clarion-Limestone.

A-C Valley fell to 2-2 on the year and 2-1 in the KSAC North. The Lady Falcons are off until December 27 when they play Grove City in the opening round of the Mercer Christmas Tournament.

NORTH CLARION 62, A-C VALLEY 28

Score by Quarters

A-C Valley 9 8 7 4 – 28

North Clarion 11 12 12 27 – 62

A-C VALLEY – 28

Avah Burke 0 0-1 0, Rachel Cullen 3 4-6 11, Rylee Bowser 0 0-0 0, Allison Lewis 0 0-0 0, Andrea Meals 2 2-4 6, Meah Ielase 1 2-4 4, Paige Klinger 0 0-0 0, Baylee Blauser 2 3-6 7. Totals 8 11-21 28.

NORTH CLARION – 62

Mackenzie Bauer 3 3-6 9, Adison Shaftic 0 0-0 0, Amya Green 0 0-2 0, Gabby Schmader 3 5-6 11, Gabby DiDolce 0 0-0 0, Claire Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Gwen Siegel 1 1-4 3, Abby Gatesman 8 6-9 23, Trinity Thompson 2 0-3 4, Hayley Sherman 3 4-4 10, Emily Aites 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 19-34 62.

Three-pointers: A-C Valley 1 (Cullen). North Clarion 1 (Gatesman)

