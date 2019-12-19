Pauline R. “Paula” Weingard

Pauline (Paula) Weingard passed away at her home in Tionesta, Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019.

Her life was a happy one as she loved and was loved. She was born in a small western town of Waldron, Kansas, of parents Bemas and Mildred Houser, October 7, the year and month of the Great Crash of 1929.

Having survived the depression and the famous mid-Western dust storms of the 1930’s, she graduated from high school in Wellington, Kansas, and then, Texas State College for Women in June 1951, with a degree in Psychology and Early Childhood Development.

Soon after graduation she met Lew Weingard and (even then, it is noted, for those who knew him with his propensity to implement plans) she found herself married within six months. They had two daughters and a son and eventually five grandchildren and now, two great grandchildren.

Twenty-five years into her marriage, she returned to college and earned a Masters in Counseling and Human Services. While her husband worked internationally for IBM, she accompanied him and did English speaking counseling at the Hong Kong Social Services, the Jakarta, Indonesian, Community Center and the American Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.

Upon her return to the United States in 1985, and her husband’s retirement, she moved with him to a home in Tionesta where, in 1862, Lew’s German ancestors had settled. Their 158 year old home is now recognized as a Century Farm by the State of Pennsylvania.

Paula’s hobbies and interests included reading, writing, daily exercise, frequent travel and genealogy research into her own American Potawatomi Indian background and her husband’s German ancestry. She and her husband traveled world wide and in 1969, a trip took them and their teenagers by car and travel trailer through Mexico, Central America and South America. She wrote a book about the year long travel called, “A Snail’s Journey.” Another exciting trip for her was a month long travel by boat down the Allegheny, Ohio and Mississippi Rivers to New Orleans. She wrote a book about the travel called, “Down the Rivers of Time.” The books can be found in the Tionesta Library.

Paula’s husband of 65 years passed away July 4, 2016.

She is survived by her three children Deborah Lee and her husband Chung Lee of Honolulu, Hawaii and their children Mary Lee and husband Duane Henry of Seattle, Washington, Anna Lee and husband Amir Rao and great grandson Kai of San Francisco, California, Suki and husband Hong Ji Young and great granddaughter Hong Seo Yeon of Pohang, South Korea; Joni Rose and husband Roger Rose of Ashburn, Virginia, and their two children Ashleigh and Michael both of Washington, D.C.; and Brent Weingard of New York City.

Private burial will be held at Mt. Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Tionesta.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date by the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Memorial Fund of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 2048 German Hill Road, Tionesta, Pennsylvania 16353 or to the Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, Pennsylvania 16214.

