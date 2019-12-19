Police Seeking Information on Man Suspected of Making Bombs

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of making bombs.

On December 10, Sugarcreek Borough Police officers recovered two explosive devices during the execution of a search warrant for controlled substances at 9 Crestview Drive in Franklin.

The explosives were recovered by the State Police Bomb Unit and moved to a safe location. While trying to render the larger device safe, it exploded, causing a large shock wave, as well as a loud explosion.

Sugarcreek Borough Police initiated an investigation into these devices and were able to identify the person who possessed and manufactured the devices. Police also found a bag with the larger device containing several razor blades, nails, and other pieces of metal whose sole purpose would have been to be used as shrapnel with the explosive devices.

After a review of the case with District Attorney Shawn White, a criminal complaint was prepared and filed and an arrest warrant obtained for Carl Michael Roberts.

Roberts is described as a black male in his mid-20’s, approximately 6’2″ in height, with a slender build and some facial hair.

Law enforcement officers from the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, Franklin Police Department, Oil City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and Pennsylvania State Probation and Parole have attempted to serve the arrest warrant to Roberts at various locations in Venango County without success.

The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating this dangerous person and placing him under arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department at 814-437-3703, or Venango County 9-1-1.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Sugarcreek Borough Police at 814-437-3703.

