Say What?!: Bear Climbs on Car Stopped in Traffic in California

CALIFORNIA – A driver stopped in traffic outside a national park in California captured video of a bear that climbed onto the back of the car in front of her.

Taylor Hawkins said she was stopped in a long line of vehicles outside Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park when the bear wandered into the road and climbed up onto the trunk.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.