Shippenville Man Who Told Father He Is a ‘Dead Man,’ Punched Him in Face Multiple Times Sentenced Up to Ten Years in Prison

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man who told his father he is a “dead man” and punched him in the face multiple times will spend up to ten years in state prison.

Clarion County President Judge James Arner on Wednesday, December 18, sentenced 50-year-old Keith Christopher Girvan to an aggregate of five to ten years in state prison followed by four years of probation.

Girvan was ordered to the following:

a minimum of five years to a maximum of ten years confinement in a state correctional facility on one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault

a minimum of two years to a maximum of four years in a state correctional facility on one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, to be served concurrently with the first sentence

two years of probation on each of two first-degree misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, to be served consecutively to the first sentence and to each other

a minimum of six months to a maximum of twelve months confinement on one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault, to be served concurrently to the previous sentences

a minimum of six months to a maximum of twelve months confinement on each of two summary counts of reckless endangerment, to be served concurrently to the previous sentences

and fines of $300 each on two summary counts of harassment.

A jury found Girvan guilty of the above charges on November 25.

He currently remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail, awaiting transfer to a state correctional facility.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, Keith Girvan assaulted his mother and father at a location on Oakwood Lane in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The complaint indicates that approximately 15 to 30 minutes prior to the assault, Girvan allegedly called his parents’ house and told his father that “he was a dead man” and then showed up at the residence and barged in at the side door.

It is alleged that Girvan began punching his father. He was allegedly holding a kitchen knife in his hand at the time. His mother then came down the hallway and attempted to intervene, and Girvan is accused of striking her as well, according to the complaint.

Following the assault, Girvan left the residence.

The complaint notes that Girvan’s father suffered injuries to his entire head and face area, including multiple cuts on his face along with several lumps and bruising. He also had marks and cuts on his hands. Girvan’s mother had a mark under her eye and a mark on the side of her face, as well as cuts and marks on her hands.

Girvan was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

