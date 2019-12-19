Sligo Searching for COG Solutions, Holds the Line on Taxes

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Sligo Borough officially passed its no tax increase budget for 2020 except for .25 raise in millage for fire purposes.

Three full-time employees — Janie Croyle, Ed Myers, and Robert Jacobs — were approved for $.25 per hour raise in the new year.

Budgets were approved at the November meetings of the Sligo Authority and the Sligo Borough Council.

The two groups are separate entities but share expenses for the employees who work for both groups.

Sligo Borough’s tax rate of 13.7 mills for general purposes will remain the same, but millage for fire purposes will rise from 1 mill to 1.25 mills. The 2020 general fund budget is projected at $126,525.

Sligo Borough residents will also face a $2 per month increase in their 2020 sewage fees. The 2020 Sewer Fund is projected at $186,717.00. The Sligo Authority has 302 residential customers and 25 commercial customers.

Sewer Authority

Sewer rates are increasing $2.00 per month for commercial and residential and commercial rates will generate an additional $7,248.00 per year and $600.00 from commercial rates. Commercial water rates will also increase by 50 cents per 1,000 gallons.

The rates were increased to partially fund the conversion of the Authority’s diesel generator to natural gas. While $5,000.00 was budgeted for the conversion, Ed Myers estimated the total conversion could cost $35,000.00. The conversion would provide cheaper utility rates and be more reliable.

COG Membership Recruiting

Letters to encourage townships to rejoin the COG (Council Of Governments) were sent out during the last two years. Only Sligo Borough and Monroe Township remain as official members. Rimersburg Borough is the last former member who makes a substantial contribution of $3,500.00. A few townships do make relatively small contributions.

Wayne Meier returned to his position on Council and suggested membership standards need to be reviewed.

“A Rimersburg Borough council member and a Piney Township resident said to me that if you are a member of the COG, you have to pay the debt at the end of the year, but Rimersburg and the township both felt that they didn’t want to be under an obligation to pay off the debt,” said Meier.

“Maybe the COG needs to reevaluate how it is treating the members and maybe change the wording where the townships of municipalities don’t feel like they’re obligated to pay that debt.”

Kerry Graham agreed.

“They just want to be asked,” said Graham.

President Sherry Laughlin suggested it time to review the COG bylaws.

“I don’t think they want it to incur the debt,” said Graham. “I’ve never seen a written contract since I’ve been on council.”

“The bylaws say you have to to help pay for the debt, but maybe they should say a member is responsible for a percentage of the debt,” said Meier. “They might not want to feel obligated, but they want to do the right thing. Going forward is scary, but we need to get the municipalities back on board.”

The 2019 COG pool season ended with a debt of $8,200.00 with Monroe Township and Sligo Borough each paying $4,100.00.

A meeting will likely be arranged, inviting all of the former COG members to determine what it would take to get them back as full members.

According to a history of the COG on Rootsweb.com, in 1976, the Clarion County boroughs of Sligo, Rimersburg, and East Brady, along with the townships of Madison, Toby & Piney, joined together to form the Union Council of Governments. The group’s goal was to “retain and strengthen our local governments while combining our local resources for regional challenges.”

The founders were Carl Buterbaugh (Sligo); Arthur James (Rimersburg); Harold Butler (Madison); William Charney (Toby); and Clyde Myers (Piney).

The greatest effort of the COG began in 1977 when it acquired nearly seven acres of land in Sligo for the construction of a 4,625-square-foot swimming pool and large recreational park. The Union Pool Park opened in the summer of 1979 and has been an important asset to Southern Clarion County for more than a quarter-century. Prior to this period, the nearest swimming facility was the Alcola Pool (now closed) opened for the Redbank Valley residents in 1959. Richard Vidunas and Donald Stemmerich, Rimersburg and Sligo playground directors, organized weekly trips for the half-hour bus ride for swimming recreation.

The next meeting of the Sligo Authority was scheduled for Monday, January 6, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.

Sligo Borough Borough’s next regular/reorganizational meeting was also scheduled for Monday, January 6. Regular meetings will continue to be held on the first Tuesday of each month immediately find the 6:00 p.m. authority meetings.

Attending the meeting were President Sherry Laughlin, Michelle Elder, Kerry Graham, Wayne Meier, and Tom Switzer. Absent was Chuck Marsh and Wesley “Buck” Wyant who has not attended a meeting in 2019.

