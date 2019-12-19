SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Features Pinot Noel and Black Berry Bling
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is kicking off the holiday season with their Pinot Noel wine.
Pinot Noel is sweeter than a typical Pinot Noir.
A percentage of all sales from the Pinot Noel wine will be donated to the local food bank.
The Pinot Noel is a sweet wine for a great cause.
Deer Creek Winery also features the Black Berry Bling wine in their holiday collection.
This blackberry and grape table wine is a great feature for dinnertime.
Stop at any of Deer Creek Winery’s six locations:
Deer Creek Main
3333 Soap Fat Rd Shippenville, PA 16254
phone: 814-354-7392
Beaver Valley Mall
348 Beaver Valley Mall (Across from Dick’s), Monaca, PA 15601
phone: 724-773-8095
Hermitage – Kohl’s Plaza
554 S. Hermitage Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148
phone: 724-979-4308
McCandless Crossing
711 Providence Blvd., McCandless, PA
Across from Burgatory
phone: 412-367-7179
South Hills Village Mall
301 S Hills Village, Bethel Park, PA 15241
Upper level near Macys
phone: 412-680-8941
The Mall at Robinson
100 Robinson Center Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Upper level near Sears
phone: 412-788-4623
For more information, visit DeerCreekWine.com.
