SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Features Pinot Noel and Black Berry Bling

Thursday, December 19, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Pinot Noel CoverSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is kicking off the holiday season with their Pinot Noel wine.

Pinot Noel is sweeter than a typical Pinot Noir.

A percentage of all sales from the Pinot Noel wine will be donated to the local food bank.

The Pinot Noel is a sweet wine for a great cause.

pinotnoel

Deer Creek Winery also features the Black Berry Bling wine in their holiday collection.

This blackberry and grape table wine is a great feature for dinnertime.

blackberrybling-3

Stop at any of Deer Creek Winery’s six locations:

Deer Creek Main
3333 Soap Fat Rd Shippenville, PA 16254
phone: 814-354-7392

Beaver Valley Mall
348 Beaver Valley Mall (Across from Dick’s), Monaca, PA 15601
phone: 724-773-8095

Hermitage – Kohl’s Plaza
554 S. Hermitage Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148
phone: 724-979-4308

McCandless Crossing
711 Providence Blvd., McCandless, PA
Across from Burgatory
phone: 412-367-7179

South Hills Village Mall
301 S Hills Village, Bethel Park, PA 15241
Upper level near Macys
phone: 412-680-8941

The Mall at Robinson
100 Robinson Center Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Upper level near Sears
phone: 412-788-4623

For more information, visit DeerCreekWine.com.


