Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Dec. 18 basketball scores.

BOYS

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

West Branch 71, Curwensville 29

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 32

NON-CONFERENCE

Kane 63, Port Allegany 55

Cameron County at Punxsutawney – PPD to Jan. 11

Portville (N.Y.) at Oswayo Valley – PPD to TBA

GIRLS

AML

Ridgway 30, Curwensville 18

Johnsonburg at Sheffield – PPD to Jan. 9

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 43, DuBois 32

KSAC

Cranberry 39, Karns City 33

North Clarion 62, A-C Valley 28

Union 66, Clarion-Limestone 35

Venango Catholic at Forest Area at East Forest – Moved to Jan. 7

NTL

Coudersport 59, Galeton 29

Smethport 33, Northern Potter 32, 2 overtimes

Cameron County 60, Austin 16

Port Allegany 55, Otto-Eldred 50

NON-CONFERENCE

Penns Manor 52, Punxsutawney 40

Oswayo Valley at Archbishop Walsh (N.Y.) – PPD to TBA

