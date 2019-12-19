 

Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Thursday, December 19, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Dec. 18 basketball scores.

BOYS

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

West Branch 71, Curwensville 29

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 32

NON-CONFERENCE

Kane 63, Port Allegany 55
Cameron County at Punxsutawney – PPD to Jan. 11
Portville (N.Y.) at Oswayo Valley – PPD to TBA

GIRLS

AML

Ridgway 30, Curwensville 18
Johnsonburg at Sheffield – PPD to Jan. 9

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 43, DuBois 32

KSAC

Cranberry 39, Karns City 33
North Clarion 62, A-C Valley 28
Union 66, Clarion-Limestone 35
Venango Catholic at Forest Area at East Forest – Moved to Jan. 7

NTL

Coudersport 59, Galeton 29
Smethport 33, Northern Potter 32, 2 overtimes
Cameron County 60, Austin 16
Port Allegany 55, Otto-Eldred 50

NON-CONFERENCE

Penns Manor 52, Punxsutawney 40
Oswayo Valley at Archbishop Walsh (N.Y.) – PPD to TBA


