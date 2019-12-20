 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, December 20, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. Light east wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday – Cloudy, with a high near 39.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


