Boys’ Basketball: Orton Lifts A-C Valley Past Venango Catholic; Clarion Beats Cranberry; Keystone; Union, Karns City Win

FOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Levi Orton tickled the twine for a game-high 32 points to lead A-C Valley past visiting Venango Catholic, 75-50, in KSAC North action.

(Photo of A-C Valley’s Levi Orton. Photo by Cynthia Rapp)

Eddie Stevanus added a double-double for the Falcons with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Russ Carr had seven points and seven assists and Tanner Merwin five points and seven steals.

Andrew Burda poured in 29 points for Venango Catholic while going 17 of 21 from the free-throw line. Reza Reese added seven tallies and Colin Deeter six on a pair of 3-pointers for the Vikings.

CLARION 63, CRANBERRY 57

SENECA, Pa. – Using a seven-point fourth-quarter advantage visiting Clarion rallied past Cranberry, 63-57, in KSAC South play.

The Bobcats trailed 39-33 at halftime and 48-47 going to the fourth quarter but got seven points, all from the line, from Josh Craig and six points, four from the line, from Cal German to rally for the victory.

German led Clarion with 21 points, Craig, who was 7 of 8 from the charity stripe, added 14 points and Nick Frederick contributed 13 points. Hunter Craddock grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds while just missing a double-double by scoring nine points, and Skylar Rhoades had three points and nine rebounds.

Matt McQuaide exploded for 25 points for Cranberry, including 17 in the first half, while Cam Russell scored 17, including 15 before halftime.

KEYSTONE 76, REDBANK VALLEY 52

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Using a balanced offensive effort that saw five players score in double digits Keystone picked up a 76-52 road KSAC South victory over Redbank Valley.

Marc Rearick hit five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 15 points for the Panthers with Brandon Pierce hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 14 points. Andrew Lauer, Alex Rapp and Troy Johnson each chipped in with 10 points with Rapp also dishing out five assists.

Bryson Bain hit six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 20 points for Redbank Valley, while Chris Marshall also hit a pair of triples and scored 19 points.

UNION 87, FOREST AREA 44

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Getting all but seven points from five players visiting Union rolled to an 87-44 win over Forest Area at East Forest.

Karter Vogel led the Golden Knights with 20 points, Truman Vereb added 19 points and 10 rebounds, Luke Bowser scored 15 points and hauled down 13 rebounds, Caden Rainey had 14 points, six steals and six assists and Layton Stewart scored 12 points.

Franklin Meals had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists for Forest Area with Allen Johnston adding 15 points and five steals. Jullian Gillenwater scored four points and added three assists and three steals, Noah Burke added five points and eight rebounds.

KARNS CITY 64, MONITEAU 54

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Chase Beighley hit 11 of 14 free throws on his way to a game-high 25 points leading Karns City past visiting rival Moniteau in KSAC South play.

Beighley added six assists for the Gremlins who also got 14 points from Ethan McElroy, 11 points and eight rebounds from Micah Rupp and five points and eight boards from Like Garing/

Kyle Pry paced Moniteau with 13 points, Ethan McDevitt added 12 points and Gage Neal had 10 tallies.

