Boys’ Hoops: Deas Beats Buzzer as C-L Beats North Clarion in Battle of Unbeatens

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – In a battle of unbeatens for early control of the KSAC North, Deion Deas scored on a driving layup just before the buzzer to lift Clarion-Limestone to a 50-48 win at North Clarion.

(Photo of C-L’s Deion Deas. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

With the game tied at 48, the Lions ran off 46 seconds before Deas took the ball to the rim to win the game.

C-L trailed 22-17 at halftime after North Clarion outscored the Lions 17-9 in the second quarter behind eight points from Matson Higgins, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter.

But C-L responded by outscoring the Wolves 23-16 in the third quarter to take a 40-38 lead into the final eight minutes.

Hayden Callen had seven points in third for the Lions with Mitch Knepp recording six of his 10 points in the quarter.

Callen led C-L with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Deas added 10 points and seven assists, Knepp had 10 points, Curvin Goheen chipped in nine points, 10 rebound and three steals and Jordan Hesdon had five points and five steals.

Higgins paced North Clarion with 13 points, Devon Walters added 12 points and Drew Gatesman had 11.

