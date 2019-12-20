BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Detained After CIA Alerts Officials of A-C Valley Social Media Threat

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A suspect is being detained after a social media threat caused a modified lockdown of the A-C Valley School District Friday morning.

CIA officials alerted local authorities early this morning about the threat.

State police notified school officials who then placed the high school and elementary school into a modified lockdown at 7:30 a.m. That lockdown was lifted at 8:42 a.m.

School Superintendent David McDeavitt told exploreClarion.com that CIA officials regularly monitor social media for such threats.

Clarion-based State Police confirmed they are investigating the matter but declined to release further information.

The threat was posted 12 days ago, but school and law enforcement officials took it seriously.

McDeavitt said officials were able to identify the student.

“They do have the student detained right now,” he said.

No details on the nature of the threat have been released.

According to McDeavitt, the suspect is a “school-aged resident who lives within the school boundaries.”

The school had a similar threat on November 18, which led to the canceling of all after-school events and a two-hour delay to the start of school the next day. The two incidents are not believed to be related.

When a modified lockdown is in place, people are prohibited from entering or leaving the campus.

“The normal activities of the day continue as planned,” said McDeavitt. “The school police officer is placed by the door and nobody comes or goes.”

In this case, students were allowed on campus and a scheduled breakfast with Santa for parents and students at the elementary school took place as scheduled.

The school is scheduled for early dismissal today ahead of the Christmas holiday break.

