Celebrate the New Year With a Hike on Liggett Trail

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Start off the New Year with a hike on Liggett Trail.

(Photo courtesy cookforestcabins.com.)

Celebrate New Year’s Day by viewing one of Cook Forest’s lightly traveled old growth forested wetlands in its full winter array.

This is a great time to observe tracks of animals seldom seen in other times of the year like coyote, fisher, and bobcat; even black bear have been known to amble through from time to time.

The program is graciously conducted by Friends of Cook Forest starting at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom.

The hike begins promptly at 1:00 p.m. and lasts until 3:00 p.m. on January 1, 2020, at Cook Forest State Park, 113 River Road Cooksburg, Pa.

Remember to take your snowshoes if the snow is deep!

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.