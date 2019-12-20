Census Workers in High Demand in Clarion, Surrounding Counties

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Preparations for the 2020 U.S. Census are already starting in Clarion, Venango, and Armstrong Counties, and one of the most important challenging tasks is recruiting enough applicants for jobs as a census taker.

“We’re looking for about 300 more applicants just in Clarion County alone and similar numbers in Venango and Armstrong,” said Dr. Dwayne Lehmman, Census Partnership Specialist directing the three counties and Butler County. “The jobs in the district would pay $16.00 per hour.”

The primary message about the census is that it is safe, a government function rooted in the constitution, mandated, apolitical, easy, and important. Personal information is never shared with immigration enforcement agencies, like I.C.E (Immigration and Customs Enforcement); law enforcement agencies, like FBI or police; or be used to determine a person’s eligibility for government benefits.

“It’s important when we start talking about Clarion County’s voice being part of the state of Pennsylvania and the U.S. House of Representatives because we use the Decennial Census for state redistricting lines and $675 billion that the federal government gives back to the states in the form of federal funding and aid.”

Clarion County is prepping for the 2020 U.S. Census by creating a Complete Count Committee (CCC); a group of volunteers established by trial, state and local governments and community leaders or organizations to increase awareness and motivate residents to respond to the 2020 Census. The CCC serves as state and local “census ambassadors” that play an integral part in ensuring a complete and accurate count of the Clarion County community in the 2020 Census.

Lehman identified the need for applicants.

“I spoke with our recruiting manager today (Thursday) who covers Clarion County, as well as others, and we’re still looking for 300 more applicants in the Clarion County area,” he continued. “I’ll stress applicants first because we don’t know what the workload is. That is going to be based on the number of responses to the Decennial Census mailings that begin the week of March 13. There will be four notifications in the mail, but based on the non-response rates, we will be selecting people from the pool of applicants or enumerators — those are your traditional door knockers that will go to a residence and encourage them to complete the decennial census.

“From that pool of applicants, we’ll start selecting at the end of January and provide some training to them. They have to go through a background check and a select number of those applicants will be pulled for our group quarters operation.”

Group Quarters includes anything from military bases, hospitals, retirement communities, colleges, prisons and jails, low-income housing, and there’s an entire list with that.

“There will be lists generated that indicates the residencies that have not completed the decennial census. We try to keep the enumerators as local as possible. They get paid from the time they leave their home and when they return, and we also reimburse them for mileage. We try to keep them generally local to their region. We’re not going to have them traveling extreme distance to follow up, and that’s why we’re looking for so many applicants in a diverse area.”

For the first time, the public will be able to respond online, by phone, or by mail. The Census Bureau will use data that the public has already provided to cut down on in-person follow-up visits to non-responding households.

The “knocking on doors” begins May 1 and goes through the end of July. Other operations begin around the end of February, including the Group Quarters Operation and lasts through April 1 or National Census Day.

The success of the census depends on community involvement at every level.

CCC volunteers use their local knowledge, expertise, and influence to increase the self-response rate for households responding online, by phone or mailing back their questionnaire through a focused, structured, neighbor-to-neighbor program.

Information and descriptions about the various positions can be found here:

https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/job-details/job-descriptions.html. Hiring FAQs can also be found here: https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/faqs.html.

