Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Perfect Peppermint Patties

This impressive candy is a great addition to your dessert table for the holidays!

Perfect Peppermint Patties

Ingredients

3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons butter, softened

3 teaspoons peppermint extract (or to taste)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup evaporated milk

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons shortening

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the first four ingredients. Add milk and mix well. Roll into 1-inch balls and place on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Flatten with a glass to 1/4-inch thickness. Cover and freeze for 30 minutes.

~Microwave chocolate chips and shortening on high until melted; stir until smooth. Dip patties, allowing excess to drip off. Place on waxed paper; let stand until set.

