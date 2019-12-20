 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Perfect Peppermint Patties

Friday, December 20, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This impressive candy is a great addition to your dessert table for the holidays!

Perfect Peppermint Patties

Ingredients

3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
3 tablespoons butter, softened
3 teaspoons peppermint extract (or to taste)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup evaporated milk
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons shortening

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the first four ingredients. Add milk and mix well. Roll into 1-inch balls and place on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Flatten with a glass to 1/4-inch thickness. Cover and freeze for 30 minutes.

~Microwave chocolate chips and shortening on high until melted; stir until smooth. Dip patties, allowing excess to drip off. Place on waxed paper; let stand until set.


