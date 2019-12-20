Clarion Man Accused in Pellet Gun Drive-By Shooting Sentenced Up to Two Years Behind Bars

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old Clarion man accused of being involved in a drive-by pellet gun shooting in early September will spend up to two years in county jail.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

On Wednesday, December 18, President Judge James G. Arner sentenced Charles Edward Mealy to a minimum of 30 days to up to a maximum of two years less one day confinement in the Clarion County Jail on a second-degree misdemeanor count of Simple Assault with no credit for time served.

Mealy was also ordered to have no contact with the victims of the crime, and to pay $238.50 in restitution to the victims jointly with co-defendants John Stephens, Michael Alvarado, and Otto Baker.

Mealy entered a guilty plea on the above charge on Wednesday, November 20.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Conspiracy – Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – Harassment – Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Mealy is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred along U.S. 322 in Clarion Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 10, Troopers Drayer and Dubovi, of PSP Clarion, were dispatched to the above-described location for a report of a vehicle driving by and someone shooting out of a vehicle window before fleeing the scene toward Clarion Borough.

PCO Kostok, of the Clarion-based State Police, contacted the Clarion Borough Police Department and relayed a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) for the described vehicle, and while Troopers Drayer and Dubovi were en route to the scene, they were notified that Clarion Borough Police had the described car stopped at the Clarion Sheetz parking lot.

After arriving at the parking lot, Trooper Drayer began searching the suspect vehicle for weapons.

The complaint notes he located a gray PFM16 BB pistol in the seat back of the passenger seat of the vehicle and then located a black PSM45 BB pistol in the left front of the trunk of the car, as well as two sling shots in the rear center of the trunk.

According to the complaint, the individuals in the vehicle – identified as John Stephens, Charles Mealy, Michael Alvarado, and Otto Baker – admitted that they intentionally shot at a vehicle, residence, and bystanders. Stephens was then transported to the former Trader Horn location in Clarion to recover a pellet/BB rifle also allegedly used during the incident that the men had intentionally hidden prior to police contact.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Monday, September 30.

John Scott Stephens, 26, of Knox, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, December 4, in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas to a second-degree misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit simple assault.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Conspiracy – Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – Harassment – Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

– Conspiracy – Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Stephens is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:00 a.m. on January 22.

The following charges against Baker and Alvarado were waived for court on Tuesday, October 29.

– Conspiracy – Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Conspiracy – Harassment – Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

– Conspiracy – Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Their cases continue to make their way through the court system.

