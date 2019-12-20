Constantino Nearly Flawless from the Line, Scores 32 in Clarion’s Win Over Cranberry

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Kait Constantino was nearly flawless from the free-throw line as Clarion used the charity stripe to beat visiting Cranberry, 49-43, in KSAC South action Thursday.

(Photo of Kait Constantino. Photo by Kim Constantino)

Relisten to the game:

Constantino went 21 of 23 from the line, and Clarion finished 25 of 27 from the charity stripe.

“I spend every day, every practice making foul shots,” Constantino said. “It showed up important here.”

Constantino was able to get to the free-throw line despite a strong fronting defense on her by Cranberry.

“Their defense was phenomenal,” Constantino said. “It wasn’t easy to get the ball. But I knew if I wanted to score tonight, I needed to get a first rebound.”

Constantino got some rebounds, seven to be exact including five on the offensive end, leading to some inside chances on which she was fouled.

“Yeah, her the last three games she has shot something like, and I am making up numbers here, 12 of 13, 11 of 12 and 21 of 23,” Clarion head coach Roger Walter said when asked if he had seen anyone shoot free throws like Constantino – Walter’s numbers were exactly correct by the way.

While Constantino and Walter and the rest of the Lady Cats were thrilled to get to the free-throw line and do as well as they did, Cranberry head coach Carrie Melat wasn’t nearly as thrilled.

“I never complain about officiating,” Melat said. “But it was terrible. It was really terrible. And I don’t every complain about officiating, but they lost the game for us in my opinion.”

Melat may have been on to something considering the Berries shot just 12 free throws on the night and only two before the fourth quarter but outscored Clarion 38-24 from the floor.

But the fouls weren’t the only thing that kept Cranberry from winning the game.

Clarion’s defense forced 20 turnovers and held the Berries to just 30 points over the game’s final 26-plus minutes after Cranberry had jumped out to an early 13-2 lead.

“Once we picked up the pressure, we just picked up the intensity,” Walter said. “As soon as we did that, it kind of took (Ava) Ferringer out of the game. Early, she was getting wide open touches and good looks. We just wanted to isolate that.”

Melat said the decision for Clarion to go to the press against her team was a good one.

“They put on that press, which was a smart move by (Walter),” Melat said. “We just didn’t get the shot selection that we were that first quarter. It still wasn’t bad for us. It was just a different pace for us.”

After starting the game 5 of 8 from the floor, Cranberry went just 14 of 34 the ret of the game.

The defensive onslaught by Clarion was led by KK Girvin, who had six steals, and Jordan Best, who had three swipes.

“We are the fastest team we’ve ever had,” Constantino said when asked what caused the Lady Cats pressure to work so well. That’s what we need to use it for. We need to use our speed and we need to use our agility against teams like this.”

Watch Constantinio’s full postgame interview.

After falling into the early 11-point hole and still being down 10, 21-11, midway through the second quarter, Clarion used an 8-0 run at the end of the first half to pull within two, 21-19, at halftime with Girvin, who scored six points in the game, scoring twice in the final 36.1 seconds of the half including with 1.1 seconds to play before the break.

The Lady Cats then took a 30-29 lead at the end of the third quarter before the teams traded leads six times in the first 2:05 of the fourth quarter.

Clarion grabbed the lead for goodon a basket by Payton Simko at the 5:55 mark, 36-35, and Constantino scored the next 11 points – all from the line (11 of 13) – for Clariion, which ended the game on a 15-8 run.

“Kait’s a great free-throw shooter,” Melat said. “We knew it. You see it in all of her stats.”

Kaylee Bruce did her best in the second half to keep Cranberry in the game and finished with a solid all-around line of seven points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

“Kaylee is the glue to our team,” Melat said. “She really is the leader of this team emotionally. She calms us. She kind of keeps us with our head straight, I would say. She means a lot for us.”

Best added seven points and 10 rebounds for Clarion, while Kaia Dean led Cranberry with 11 points and four rebounds and Ferringer added 10 points.

The win improved Clarion to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the KSAC South. The Lady Cats are off until Friday, December 27, when they face North Clarion in the opening round of the Kane Christmas Tournament.

Cranberry fell to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the KSAC South. The Berries are back in action Thursday, December 26, when they host Franklin in the opening round of the Don Hall Memorial Christmas Tournament at the Berry Dome.

WATCH THE COACH AND THE SCRIBE

Jess Quinn and Chris Rossetti break down what happened Thursday night.

CLARION 49, CRANBERRY 43

Score by Quarters

Cranberry 15 6 8 14 – 43

Clarion 7 12 11 19 – 49

CRANBERRY – 43

Kaylee Bruce 3 1-6 7, Megan Hadden 3 0-0 6, Jenna Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Ava Ferringer 5 0-0 10, Maddie Cornelius 3 1-2 7, Kendell Findlay 0 0-0 0, Kaia Dean 4 3-4 11. Totals 19 5-12 43.

CLARION – 49

Payton Simko 2 0-0 4, Jordan Best 1 4-4 7, Kait Constantino 5 21-23 32, Noel Anthony 0 0-0 0, Beka Ketner 0 0-0 0, KK Girvin 3 0-0 6, Eva Lerch 0 0-0 0, Ava Cherico 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 25-27 49.

Three-pointers: Clarion 2 (Best, Constantino)

