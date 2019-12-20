Girls’ Bball: Bowser, Lauer Help Keystone Get Key Early-Season Win Over Redbank Valley; NC, Union Win

KNOX, Pa. – Strong play late from Natalie Bowser and Emily Lauer helped Keystone hold off visiting Redbank Valley and take sole possession of first place in the KSAC South with 54-46 win.

(Photo of Keystone’s Emily Lauer)

Both teams entered the night 3-0 in the KSAC South, and the game was close throughout with Keystone holding a 21-18 halftime lead and a 31-29 lead going to the fourth quarter.

But Redbank Valley rallied in the fourth quarter and took a 47-46 lead with about two minutes left.

Bowser, however, was fouled attempting a post move and hit both free throws to put the Lady Panthers back in front for good, 47-46, and Lauer came up with a key late steal to seal the victory.

Laurer had a game-high 23 points and scored nine points in the fourth quarter including going 3-for-3 from the line in the quarter. She was 7 of 7 from the charity stripe in the game.

Bowser added 11 points, including eight in the final frame, while Maddie Dunlap scored seven.

Emma Huffman paced Redbank Valley with 19 points, but Keystone held the Lady Bulldogs leading scorer, Tara Hinderliter, in check. Hinderliter came into the game averaging 23.2 points per game but was limited to one made field goal and a free throw for three points.

Alivia Huffman added 16 for Redbank Valley.

UNION 62, FOREST AREA 11

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Hailey Kriebel had 10 points and 11 rebounds to help Union roll past visiting Forest Area, 62-11, in KSAC North play.

Dominika Logue paced the Golden Damsels with 15 points, Kennedy Vogle added 13 points, Keira Coyle had nine tallies and Maggie Minick chipped in with eight points.

Haleigh Tebay led Forest Area with five points.

NORTH CLARION 74, CLARION-LIMESTONE 29

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – A night after starting slowly but finishing quickly in a win over A-C Valley, visiting North Clarion wasted little time in putting away Clarion-Limestone, 74-29.

The She-Wolves led 23-4 at the end of the first quarter and 49-7 at halftime.

Gwen Siegel had a career-high 15 points for North Clarion with Abby Gatesman also scoring 15 tallies. Gabby Schmader added 11 points with Haley Sherman scoring 10 an Amya Green seven. Mackenzie Bauer also chipped in with six points.

Frances Milliron paced C-L with seven points with Sydney Simpson scoring six on a pair of 3-pointers.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.