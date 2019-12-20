Mark A. Perry, 60, of 249 Grant St. Franklin, PA. , died at 4:50 P.M. Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born Oct. 11, 1959 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of Linda Moyer Perry and the late John Perry.

Mark was a 1979 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He had previously worked at Mong’s Dairy and currently was working for A. Crivelli Buick/GMC.

Mark was always working, whether it was mowing lawns for someone, or working on restoring an old truck, he always kept himself busy.

In addition to his mother Linda Perry of Tippery, he is survived by two brothers, David Perry & his wife Kim of Oil City and Doug Perry of Seneca, a sister, Karen Delp & her husband Albert Jr. of Franklin, and the following nieces and nephews: Jennifer Fox, Albert Delp III, Steve Perry, Scott Perry, Tracie Firster, Kelly Nuhfer, Mike Perry, special niece and nephew, Aspen Delp and Albert Delp IV, and a great niece and a great nephew, Laura Fox and Darin Fox.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Friends will be received from 2-4 P.M. on Sunday Dec. 22 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday in the funeral home with Rev. Deborah Ackley-Killian, Pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church presiding.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

