New Bethlehem Couple Accused of Stealing $5,000 in Printer Ink Waive Hearings

INIDANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem couple recently waived their hearings in a case where they are accused of stealing nearly $5,000 in printer ink from an Indiana County, Pa. Walmart store.

According to The Indiana Gazette, 27-year-old Collin Polka and 34-year-old Kayla Steele waived their preliminary hearings on Tuesday in Homer City District Court on the following charges:

– Retail Theft, Felony (two counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony (two counts)

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor (two counts)

State police allege the pair hit the store twice. Once, on November 9, when they were allegedly caught on security cameras loading $2,125.00 worth of ink products into a black and yellow moving container in a shopping cart, and again, on November 16, when they did the the same with another $2,781.00 worth of ink products.

Steele was allegedly shown in surveillance photos paying for a few items at a self checkout, then meeting Polka and pushing the shopping cart past the registers, while holding a young child.

The criminal complaint noted state police circulated descriptions of the individuals caught on the security cameras and received a lead from Clarion Borough police Chief Bill Peck, who recognized Polka and Steele.

According to police, both Polka and Steele admitted to their roles in the theft when interviewed, and Polke allegedly stated they chose the Indiana County Walmart because he believed he would be recognized at the Clarion store. Steele allegedly told police that while she didn’t take ink from the shelves, she did know what Polka planned.

They were both arrested, held at the Indiana County Jail, and then released on December 7 after posting $25,000.00 monetary bail each.

A formal arraignment on the charges is scheduled for January.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.