Ralph Edward Meyer 65 of Emlenton, Pa., passed away on December 18 at UPMC Shadyside after a nine-month battle with Melanoma.

Born in Pittsburgh on August 26, 1954, he was the son of the late Ralph F. Jr and Mary Jane Welsh Meyer.

Ralph graduated from Freeport High School in 1972. He later attended the former Clarion State College where he was a member of the AXP fraternity. Upon earning his degree in electronics from Penn Tech, Ralph was a field service engineer with AGFA for more than 30 years before working and retiring from the Allegheny Clarion Valley School District in 2011.

Ralph loved spending time with his family and had fond memories of coaching his 2 sons in little league for several years. He enjoyed biking, golfing and served on the Board of the Foxburg Country Club. He especially enjoyed being outside and taking long walks with his dog, Zephyr.

Ralph his survived by his wife of 39 years Diane L. Cunningham Meyer of Emlenton. His two sons: Steven (Morgan) Meyer of Timberlake NC; and Douglas (Lara) Meyer of Ellwood City. His four grandchildren: Brooke, Kendall, Hayden, and Camden Meyer, and was looking forward to meeting his fifth grandchild who is due December 27.

He is also survived by one sister: Sue Meyer of Freeport, two brothers: Tom Meyer of Lawrenceville and Bob (Teresa) of Franklin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home (201 S. Wayne Ave) Parker, Pa., on Saturday the 21st from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be the following day on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s honor to the Foxburg Country Club.

