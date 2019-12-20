SHOP LOCAL – HOLIDAY EDITION: Last Minute Christmas Shopping Guide!
Invest in the community and Shop Local! EXPLORE’S HOLIDAY EDITION: Last Minute Christmas Shopping Guide features local deals from merchants throughout Clarion County and surrounding areas.
TIONESTA BUILDERS SUPPLY: Check Out Their Great Gift Ideas!
Are you ready for Christmas? We might just have something you need. Anything for your next home improvement project and a bunch of stuff in between. See ya soon! Check out our Facebook page here.
THE LOCATION: 613 Route 36 in Tionesta, PA 16353 and 81 Amsler Avenue, Shippenville, Pa. 16254
Website: http://www.tionestabuilders.us/
S&W AUTO SERVICE CENTER: Car Care Items Make Great Stocking Stuffers!
Amy Wolbert says, “Stop in and check over our supply of car care items….they make great stocking stuffers and gifts. Also, you can pick up a gift certificate for an oil change/PA state inspection or general repairs for those hard to buy for people on your list.”
“Have a cup of coffee while you wait for your vehicle!”
S&W Auto provides caring service at reasonable pricing. S&W treats their customers in the same fashion they expect to be served.
THE LOCATION: S&W Auto Service Center, 111 Schill Lane, Lucinda, PA 16235
814-226-7046
S&W Auto Service Center website: http://www.swautoservicecenter.com
DUBROOK (M AND B): Holiday Sale on 6-Foot Retaining Wall Block!
Dubrook (M and B) is have a holiday sale on their 6 foot retaining wall block for ONLY $50.00 at the Brookville office. All calls regarding these blocks should go to the Clarion plant.
CALL: 814-226-8411.
Website: https://mandbredimix.com/
SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA: Get a Gift Certificate for Services!
For more information on these procedures and other services provided by Simply Skin Medical Spa, call 814-227-2362 or visit their website here.
THE LOCATION: Simply Skin Medical Spa, 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214
814-227-2362
Website: http://www.skinandlegs.com
KERLE TIRE COMPANY: $50 Cooper Tire Winter Rebate
For more information on the rebate, stop at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion!
THE LOCATION: Kerle Tire Company, 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-6657
Website: http://www.kerletire.com
DEER CREEK WINERY: Volume Discount Pricing!
We have volume Discount pricing saving up to $3.00 per bottle of wine, olive oil, and flavored vinegar with FREE gift wrapping when buying 24 or more!
Diamond Doe Wine is back out & the winery has a brand new Black Bear Brew that is coffee infused red wine!
THE LOCATION: Deer Creek Winery, 3333 Soap Fat Road Shippenville, PA 16254
814-354-7392
Website: https://www.deercreekwine.com
REDBANK CHEVROLET: Check out Redbank Chevrolet’s Certified Pre-Owned Holiday Sales!!!
For more information, call 814-275-2410 or
CLICK HERE to view all of Redbank Chevrolet’s Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles!
THE LOCATION: 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA
814-275-2410
Website: https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/VehicleSearchResults
GOD’S LITTLE GARDEN/CRANBERRY WELLNESS CENTER: Huge End of Year Sale!
THE LOCATION: God’s Little Garden & Cranberry Wellness Center, Cranberry Mall, Cranberry, PA
814-676-8660
Websites:
http://www.godslittlegarden.org
http://www.cranberrywellnesscenter.com
OCHS BUILDING SUPPLY: Stocking Stuffers & More!
Stop in at Ochs Building Supply for stocking stuffers:
– Cashews, mixed nuts, raw peanuts, and roasted peanuts
– Flashlights and worklights
*Or a 1/2″ hammer drill is a great gift for under the tree! ONLY $260.00!
For more information, visit Ochs Building Supply in Lucinda.
THE LOCATION: Ochs Building Supply, 29227 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235
814-226-7334
Website: http://www.ochsbuilding.com/
VERONESI GUNWORKS: Save on all in-stock Liberty Gun Safes!
FROM NOW UNTIL CHRISTMAS …
Get 0% interest for 18 months on any in stock Liberty safe. (Pick up only, no deliveries)
THE LOCATION: 258 State Route 28 & 66, New Bethlehem, PA
814-275-4382
Website: Veronesigunworks.com.
GREX WIRELESS-SENECA: Holiday Sale on iPhones and MORE!
- iPhones and Samsung’s for Verizon, AT&T, Selectel, H2o, Cricket, StraightTalk, Tracfone and all other carriers will be on sale up to 60% off retail price;
- Cases BOGO half off;
- OtterBox Cases Starting at $15.00;
- Tempered Glass Screen Protectors $10.00;
- Free activations on PrePaid Monthly Service;
- And so much more.
THE LOCATION: 3324 Route 257, Seneca, PA
814-676-5000
Website: GRexWireless.com
FACTORY DIRECT KITCHENS BY KAHLE’S: Better Kitchens. Less Money.
Call Kahle’s Kitchen at 814-744-9390 to find out how much you can save on a custom hardwood kitchen.
THE LOCATION: Kahle’s Kitchens, 7488 Route 36, Leeper, PA 16233
814-744-9390
Website: http://kahleskitchens.com
GATESMAN AUTO BODY: Gift Certificates Makes Great Gifts!
Gift Certificates for services at Gatesman Auto Body make great Christmas gifts!
THE LOCATION: Gatesman Auto Body, 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235
814-226-9468
Website: http://www.gatesmanautobody.com/
BARROW-CIVIC THEATRE: Give the gift of theatre!
THE LOCATION: Barrow-Civic Theatre, 1223 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
Box Office: 814-437-3440
Toll-Free: 1-800-537-7769
Visit barrowtheatre.com for a complete schedule of events.
FULMER HOUSE: Check out the Holiday Sale Calendar!
(CLICK ON IMAGE FOR LARGER VERSION)
Visit Fulmer House Book and Collectives’ Facebook page for more details.
THE LOCATION: Fulmer House Books and Collectibles, 703 Wood Street, Clarion, Pa. 16214
814-226-5969
NAPA AUTO PARTS – FISHER & FATHER: Holiday Wonderland Sale!
(CLICK ON IMAGE FOR THE SALE FLYER!)
THE LOCATION: Fisher & Father, Water Run Road, Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-8540
NAPA Auto Parts – Fisher & Father website: NAPA Auto Parts, Clarion Store
FALLER’S FURNITURE: Stop in for your last minute shopping!
There are so many gift ideas at FALLER’S FURNITURE located at 624 Main Street, Clarion!
814-223-4600
Faller’s Furniture website: http://www.fallersfurniture.com
Does your business have a local deal for the next Shop Local? Email info@exploreClarion.com for details.
Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.