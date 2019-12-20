SPONSORED: Veronesi Gunworks Has Last Minute Gift Ideas That Will Hit the Mark
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – If you are in need of a last minute gift give Veronesi Gunworks a try!
They have the S&W 9mm Shield EZ in stock and ready please anyone. This new pistol has a particularly smooth action. Perfect for those that have trouble manually racking a slide.
Maybe this special buy is what you are after: US Optics 3-12 30mm tube scopes for $430.99. First Focal Plane. While supplies last!
Did You Know Veronesi Gunworks Now Offers Laser Engraving?!
Personalize your firearm, or turn an ordinary gift into a cherished and remembered keepsake.
Veronesi Gunworks engraves everything from jewelry, watches, knives, trophies, brass plaques, firearms, lighters, pens, and much more. If it is made of metal, any metal, they can engrave it! In many instances, they can offer same day or next day turn around times.
Like every other service that is offered at Veronesi Gunworks, all engraving is done at their facility in New Bethlehem, Pa., by local craftsmen.
Veronesi Gunworks is located at 3258 State Route 28 & 66, New Bethlehem, Pa.
Call 814-275-4382 or visit their website at Veronesigunworks.com.
Hours:
– Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
– Wednesday: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
– Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
– Sunday: CLOSED
