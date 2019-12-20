Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Friday, December 20, 2019 @ 12:12 AM
Dec. 19 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Elk County Catholic 62, Brockway 29
KSAC
A-C Valley 75, Venango Catholic 50
Clarion-Limestone 50, North Clarion 48
Keystone 76, Redbank Valley 52
Clarion 63, Cranberry 57
Karns City 64, Moniteau 54
Union 87, Forest Area 44
NTL
Cameron County 72, Austin 36
Coudersport 79, Galeton 24
Northern Potter 54, Smethport 47
Otto-Eldred 57, Port Allegany 51
NON-CONFERENCE
Bolivar-Richburg (N.Y.) 62, Oswayo Valley 57
DuBois 36, Johnsonburg 35
GIRLS
KSAC
Clarion 49, Cranberry 43
Keystone 54, Redbank Valley 46
Union 62, Forest Area 11
North Clarion 74, Clarion-Limestone 29
NON-CONFERENCE
Kane 38, Bradford 35
