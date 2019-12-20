Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Dec. 19 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Elk County Catholic 62, Brockway 29

KSAC

A-C Valley 75, Venango Catholic 50

Clarion-Limestone 50, North Clarion 48

Keystone 76, Redbank Valley 52

Clarion 63, Cranberry 57

Karns City 64, Moniteau 54

Union 87, Forest Area 44

NTL

Cameron County 72, Austin 36

Coudersport 79, Galeton 24

Northern Potter 54, Smethport 47

Otto-Eldred 57, Port Allegany 51

NON-CONFERENCE

Bolivar-Richburg (N.Y.) 62, Oswayo Valley 57

DuBois 36, Johnsonburg 35

GIRLS

KSAC

Clarion 49, Cranberry 43

Keystone 54, Redbank Valley 46

Union 62, Forest Area 11

North Clarion 74, Clarion-Limestone 29

NON-CONFERENCE

Kane 38, Bradford 35

