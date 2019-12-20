 

Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Friday, December 20, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Dec. 19 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Elk County Catholic 62, Brockway 29

KSAC

A-C Valley 75, Venango Catholic 50
Clarion-Limestone 50, North Clarion 48
Keystone 76, Redbank Valley 52
Clarion 63, Cranberry 57
Karns City 64, Moniteau 54
Union 87, Forest Area 44

NTL

Cameron County 72, Austin 36
Coudersport 79, Galeton 24
Northern Potter 54, Smethport 47
Otto-Eldred 57, Port Allegany 51

NON-CONFERENCE

Bolivar-Richburg (N.Y.) 62, Oswayo Valley 57
DuBois 36, Johnsonburg 35

GIRLS

KSAC

Clarion 49, Cranberry 43
Keystone 54, Redbank Valley 46
Union 62, Forest Area 11
North Clarion 74, Clarion-Limestone 29

NON-CONFERENCE

Kane 38, Bradford 35


