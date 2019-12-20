William Homer Zerbe, 83, of Knox, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, following an extended illness.

Born March 18, 1936, in Lucinda, Bill was the son of the late Homer and Amanda Zerbe.

Bill attended Huefner School. He served in the Army, worked for Knox Glass Containers for 25 years then owned and operated WMH Zerbe Drilling for 25 years.

On April 11, 1958, Bill married Nancy Miller who he celebrated over 60 years of marriage with.

Bill was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, watching the Steelers and Pirates and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Bill is survived by his children Greg Zerbe of Knox, Pamela Zerbe-Orvis of Knox and Brenda (Cyrus) Clark of Shippenville; his grandchildren Amanda (Kyle) Anger of Shippenville, Chris (Kate Freeman) Orvis of Greensburg, Caitlin Orvis of Knox, Pastor Brenton (Brianna) Clark of Chambersburg, Cierra (Dan Herring) Orvis of Warren OH; his great grandchildren Leon, Cyrus and Debbie Clark, Robbie, Eli, Harold and Aurelia Anger, Alanna Freeman and Vivian Orvis.

Also surviving are two sisters Virginia Kapp of Clarion and Bernice Knight of Charlotte, NC, and three sisters in law June Zerbe of St. Petersburg, Carole Zerbe of Cranberry and Kay Zerbe of Knox.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers Donald Zerbe, Howard Zerbe, Robert Zerbe and Dennis Zerbe and a sister Charlotte Zerbe Bradish.

Per Bill’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to the Knox Area Ambulance Co., PO Box 636, Knox PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

