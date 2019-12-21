 

Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. South wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

7-Day Weather Forecast


