Christmas Karaoke Party Set for Tonight at R** Bandana Winery
Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ 12:12 AM
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – R** Bandana Winery is hosting a Christmas Karaoke Party on Saturday night.
The event is from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Stop by, indulge in a glass of wine, and enjoy the entertainment at R** Bandana Winery!
The winery opens at noon on Saturday.
R** Bandana Winery is located at 265 Allio Drive, Leeper, PA 16233.
For more information, visit R** Bandana’s Facebook page here.
