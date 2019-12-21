Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Truffles

These delicious truffles make an awesome gift for your friends and family!

Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Truffles

Ingredients

2/3 cup reduced-fat cream cheese

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

2/3 cup canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-1/4 cups crushed reduced-fat graham crackers

1 – 10 oz. package dark chocolate chips

Directions

~In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until blended. Beat in pumpkin, pie spice, and vanilla. Stir in cracker crumbs. Freeze, covered, 20 minutes or until firm enough to shape.

~Shape pumpkin mixture into 1-inch balls; place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets; freeze 20 minutes or until firm.

~In a microwave, melt chocolate; stir until smooth. Dip truffles in chocolate; allow excess to drip off. Return to baking sheets; refrigerate until set. Store in airtight containers in the refrigerator.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.