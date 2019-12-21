 

Clarion Grad Smith Earns Second Straight AMCC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Award

Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jonathan SmithORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (D9Sports) – Clarion graduate Jonathan Smith, a senior on the Medaille men’s basketball team, earned his second consecutive AMCC Player of the Week award earlier this week.

(Photo courtesy of Medaille Athletics)

It was the third time this season Smith, who played one season for the Bobcats, was named the AMCC Player of the Week.

He earned the honor after scoring 22 points and collecting four rebounds in a loss at unbeaten LaRoche Dec. 14.

On the year, Smith, a 6-foot-5 forward, is the second-leading scorer for the Mavericks averaging 15.3 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounding at 9.2 boards per contest and is shooting 52.8 percent (66 of 125) from the floor.

Smith has 841 career points in his Medaille career.

The Mavericks, who are off until after New Year’s Day, are 4-7 on the season.


