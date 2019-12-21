Clarion Men’s Hoops Rallies Past Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion University men’s basketball team used a 17-2 second-half run to overcome a three-pointer halftime deficit and then held off a late charge by Lock Haven to pick up a 69-65 road PSAC win Friday.

(Photo of Elijah Cottrill. Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

The victory was the first conference win for first-year head coach Damian Pitts, as Clarion improved to 2-7 overall and 1-3 in the PSAC West. Lock Haven fell to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the PSAC East.

Clarion trailed 32-29 at halftime and was still down three, 39-36, early in the second half when the game-changing run started with a 10-0 sput and quickly gained momentum until the Golden Eagles led 53-41 with 9:53 to play.

Kaison Branch led the way during the run by scoring nine points. Mason Mraz also hit a key 3-pointer during the spurt.

Lock Haven, though, fought back on a couple of occasions.

First, the Bald Eagles cut the lead to a single point, 59-58, on a basket by Matt Cerruti with 4:02 to play.

But Godspower Ogide hit a free throw and Branch nailed a 3-pointer to push the lead back to five, 63-58, with 3:08 left.

Lock Haven wouldn’t go away and got back within a point again, 65-64, on two Nasir Campbell free throws with 1:07 left.

Elijah Cottrill, however, nailed a shot with 25 seconds to play to extend the lead back to three, 67-64, and then Cotrill sealed the win with a pair of late free throws.

Branch led Clarion with 18 points and 12 rebounds with Cottrill adding 15 points.

Lock Haven got a game-high 20 points from Christian Kelly. Jesse McPherson added 14 points.

Clarion is back in action Saturday at Mansfield.

