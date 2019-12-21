Clarion Women’s Basketball Falls at Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Clarion women’s basketball team held an early lead but was unable to hold on for the duration, as the Golden Eagles fell 68-55 to Lock Haven at Thomas Fieldhouse.

(Photo of Emily Hegedus. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Clarion (2-8, 0-4 PSAC) will play their last game before the holiday break tomorrow when they face Mansfield.

The Golden Eagles led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter and led by one as late as the 5:50 mark of the third quarter before the Bald Eagles pulled away. Lock Haven upped their lead to 44-40 at the end of the third quarter and continued to expand the lead in the fourth, outscoring Clarion 24-15 and winning by double-digits.

Emily Hegedus and Celeste Ryman each scored 11 points, with Ryman draining three three-pointers and Hegedus going 4-of-7 in total from the field. Hegedus also tied with Jada Smith for the team-high with five rebounds. Yasmin Lewis came off the bench for nine points and three rebounds.

Clarion opened the game with an 8-0 run, with Olivia Boocks scoring on back-to-back possessions to start and Hegedus closing out the run with a mid-range jumper in the paint. Ke’Airah Massiah gave the Golden Eagles their largest lead of the period with a free throw conversion that made it 13-4, and Lewis kept it a two-possession ballgame in the final seconds of the first quarter with a J of her own.

Ryman stretched the lead back to three possessions with a free throw early in the second quarter, but the Bald Eagles started cutting back into the lead. Massiah knocked down a jumper at the 8:12 mark to put Clarion up 23-18, but the Golden Eagles went cold from the field for the next four minutes as Lock Haven took the lead. Yndiah Bobo made a free throw with 2:32 left to pull within 32-29 heading into the halftime break, and Boocks briefly put the Golden Eagles back on top with a jumper at the 5:50 mark of the third quarter.

The game remained close at the end of three quarters, with Jaynelle Robinson’s pair of free throws putting the Bald Eagles ahead 44-40 with 10 minutes to play. Lock Haven held the Golden Eagles to just 5-of-19 shooting in the fourth while shooting 50 percent from the field themselves en route to the win.

