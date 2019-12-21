 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Dec. 20 basketball scores.

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

Brookville 59, St. Marys 56

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Tyrone 90, Clearfield 60

NON-CONFERENCE

Austin 59, Sheffield 58
Cranberry 56, Commodore Perry 40

GIRLS

AML

Elk County Catholic 35, Brockway 30

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 60, Brookville 34

KSAC

Moniteau 47, Karns City 25

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Tyrone 61, Clearfield 44

NTL

Coudersport 41, Northern Potter 22
Port Allegany 56, Smethport 10
Otto-Eldred 47, Cameron County 45

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois 34, DuBois Central Catholic 22
Redbank Valley 55, Mercer 47
Punxsutawney 56, Indiana 40
Tidioute Charter 44, Forest Area 32


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.