Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Dec. 20 basketball scores.

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

Brookville 59, St. Marys 56

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Tyrone 90, Clearfield 60

NON-CONFERENCE

Austin 59, Sheffield 58

Cranberry 56, Commodore Perry 40

GIRLS

AML

Elk County Catholic 35, Brockway 30

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 60, Brookville 34

KSAC

Moniteau 47, Karns City 25

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Tyrone 61, Clearfield 44

NTL

Coudersport 41, Northern Potter 22

Port Allegany 56, Smethport 10

Otto-Eldred 47, Cameron County 45

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois 34, DuBois Central Catholic 22

Redbank Valley 55, Mercer 47

Punxsutawney 56, Indiana 40

Tidioute Charter 44, Forest Area 32

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.