Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ 12:12 AM
Dec. 20 basketball scores.
BOYS
D9 LEAGUE
Brookville 59, St. Marys 56
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Tyrone 90, Clearfield 60
NON-CONFERENCE
Austin 59, Sheffield 58
Cranberry 56, Commodore Perry 40
GIRLS
AML
Elk County Catholic 35, Brockway 30
D9 LEAGUE
St. Marys 60, Brookville 34
KSAC
Moniteau 47, Karns City 25
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Tyrone 61, Clearfield 44
NTL
Coudersport 41, Northern Potter 22
Port Allegany 56, Smethport 10
Otto-Eldred 47, Cameron County 45
NON-CONFERENCE
DuBois 34, DuBois Central Catholic 22
Redbank Valley 55, Mercer 47
Punxsutawney 56, Indiana 40
Tidioute Charter 44, Forest Area 32
