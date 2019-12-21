Girls’ Basketball: Pry Helps Moniteau Beat Karns City; Redbank Valley Tops Mercer

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Behind a monster game from Aslyn Pry Moniteau vanquished visiting rival Karns City, 47-25, in KSAC South action.

Pry had 17 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and four steals in the victory.

Haley Pry added 10 points for the Lady Warriors with Abby Rottman chipping in nine tallies and Kristin Auvil eight.

Emma Johns paced Karns City with 14 points.

REDBANK VALLEY 55, MERCER 47

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Strong second and fourth quarters helped Redbank Valley rebound from its first loss of the season a day earlier to beat Mercer, 55-47.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 15-13 at the end of the first quarter but outscored the Lady Mustangs 11-4 in the second quarter behind five Alivia Huffman points to take a 24-19 halftime lead.

Mercer scrambled back to within three, 40-37, at the end of the third quarter, but Tara Hinderliter scored eight fourth-quarter points to secure the win for Redbank Valley.

Hinderliter rebounded from her off night Thursday to lead the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points, including 17 in the second half. Madison Forringer and Huffman each added 10 points.

Julie Balaski paced Mercer with 14 points with Delany Fisher adding 12 points.

TIDIOUTE CHARTER 44, FOREST AREA 32

TIONESTA, Pa. – Nakiesha Krouse and Angelina “Boo” Sabella combined for 28 points to lead visiting Tidioute Charter to a 44-32 win over Forest Area at West Forest.

Jessica Wagner led Forest Area with a season-high 16 points while Megan Clow and Haleigh Tebay each scored seven points.

BOYSCRANBERRY 56, COMMODORE PERRY 40

CRANBERRY, Pa. – JT Stahlman, Matt McQuaide and Cam Russell combined to score 50 of Cranberry’s 56 points in a 56-40 win over visiting Commodore Perry.

Stahlman led the Berries with a game-high 19 points, McQuaide added 17 tallies and Russell scored 14 points.

Hunter Artman paced Commodore Perry with 18 points.

