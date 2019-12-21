Janis A. (Smith) Cook, of Seneca, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 peacefully in her sleep, following an extended illness.

She was born in 1951 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Smith of Oil City, and they preceded her in death along with an infant brother and an infant daughter.

Jan was a 1969 graduate of Oil City High School. She then attended nursing studies at St. Vincent Hospital and Oil City Hospital.

In 1974, she married Craig Cook, and he survives.

Jan was employed in the cafeteria with the Oil City School District, and later with Cranberry School District. Between the schools, she was employed for nearly thirty-five years.

Jan was an active bowler in Venango County for over 40 years, participating in numerous lady and mixed leagues, and was inducted into the Venango County Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame. She also helped out with the JR bowlers program at Seneca Lanes for 40 years, watching her sons and grandchildren grow up to be active bowlers as well.

She enjoyed bowling and gardening, and being outside in the warm summer months. She spent a lot of time at the local baseball and softball fields watching her family play ball. She also enjoyed quilting, arts and crafts, and spending time with her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Craig “Clem” Cook; her son Matthew J. Cook and his wife Allyson and their children, Sierra and Savannah, and Zachary, of Rocky Grove; her son Michael B. Cook and his wife Alicia and their son, Landen, of Franklin. Jan is also survived by her brothers: Robert “Butch” Smith of Ballston Spa, New York, William “Cody” Smith of Oil City, and Mitchell Smith and his significant other Ruth Paszkowski of Oil City.

At her request, there will be no public visitation or services held. Private interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry, at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Seneca Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 447, Seneca PA 16346; or to the Junior Bowlers Program c/o Seneca Lanes, 2771 Rte. 257, Seneca PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.