Local Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Hole’ in Woman’s Head Sentenced Up to Two Years Behind Bars

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A local man who held a woman at gunpoint and threatened to “put a hole” in her head was sentenced to up to two years in county jail.

On Wednesday, December 18, Clarion County President Judge James Arner sentenced 49-year-old Kevin Scott Fulmer, of Parker, to a minimum of six months up to a maximum of two years less one day confinement in the Clarion County Jail on one first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

Judge Arner noted “this is a very serious matter to me.” And, he found that incarceration was appropriate “based on the serious nature of the event and on the need for supervision and correction.”

Fulmer was given credit for 90 days served and remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Fulmer entered a guilty plea on the above charge on Wednesday, November 20.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges have been dismissed:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges are the result of an incident that occurred on September 9 at a residence on Craig Road in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, September 9, Trooper Allison, of the Clarion-based State Police, responded to a report of a violent male at the above-described location.

The complaint states that upon his arrival at the scene, Trooper Allison found that Kevin Scott Fulmer was highly intoxicated, and he was immediately taken into custody for a probation detainer.

Further investigation found that prior to Trooper Allison’s arrival, Fulmer placed the muzzle of a rifle to the head of a known female and told her he “could put a hole in the back of her head.” Fulmer then stood behind the victim for an extended period of time, during which the victim did not move, before Fulmer finally retreated to his bedroom, the complaint states.

Trooper Allison seized the firearm Fulmer used, and when he cleared the weapon, he found seven unspent rounds in the magazine, according to the complaint.

Fulmer was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on a probation detainer.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11.

