State Grant Helps Local Meat Market Expand Services to Area Businesses

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local business is among 15 in Pennsylvania to receive money from the state as part of the Department of Agriculture’s Very Small Meat Processor grant program.

(Photos courtesy Hepler’s Meat Processing)

Hepler’s Meat Processing of Emlenton received a $35,000.00 grant that will allow the business to obtain the necessary USDA certification to increase capacity and allow the butcher shop to provide meat to local businesses.

It will also allow them to slaughter animals for local butcher shops.

In all, the state initiated a $500,000.00 pool of money as part of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill which created reimbursement grants for the costs associated with meeting federal inspection and certification guidelines for very small meat processors.

Very small meat processors are defined as existing entities with sales of less than $2,500,000.00 and less than 10 employees or new entities that plan to be that size.

Monica Hepler, who has run the business for 25 years along with her husband Matthew and their children, Jolene, Sabrina, Erika, and Orie, said getting their USDA certification required them to make some physical changes.

“We had to make a few building modifications,” she said. “We had to put in an inspector’s office and an inspector’s bathroom. We had to buy quite a bit of new equipment as well.”

The inspector will come from the USDA and will be on-site on the days that animals are being slaughtered as well as when the meat is being processed.

Hepler said in order to get the grant money, she had to provide an outlook for the business. She outlined what new services could be provided with the certification and if the certification would allow them to create new jobs.

As it stands, she believes that as of March, they will be able to begin offering their expanded services such as processing for local restaurants. She also expects to be able to hire new workers; although, she is not sure by how many.

Among the services will be the opportunity to provide products such as bacon, sausage, and hamburger patties to local eateries. Grass-fed meat, free of hormones and antibiotics, has been more in demand as consumers request such products.

“They like things that are sourced locally,” Hepler said. “We raise all of our own cattle here on our farm. We want people to be conscious about what they’re feeding their family ”

Hepler’s slogan is “from our gate to your plate.”

The certification will also allow Hepler’s to slaughter for local butcher shops. The animal carcasses will be delivered to the shops by trailer in a cooler also purchased with grant money. Those shops will then be able to further process the meat into the products they sell.

“There are a lot of other smaller butcher shops around that can avail themselves of that service,” Hepler noted. “Right now they have to travel about an hour and 15 minutes away to have that done. There are no local USDA butcher shops.”

While the grant will help the business expand their markets, Hepler stressed they will not be turning their back on their current customers. They will continue to custom process beef and pork for local farmers. They’ll also continue to provide one of their most popular products – all-natural beef by the ½ or ¼ side.

