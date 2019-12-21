The Grinch Taken into Custody on Charges of Grinchiness & Disorderly Conduct

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The Grinch was taken into custody at the Cranberry Elementary School on Friday morning on charges of Grinchiness and Disorderly Conduct.

(PHOTOS: Courtesy Michelle Angela.)

Around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, Franklin-based State Police received notice that an unknown green male was driving a UTV on and around the property of the Cranberry Elementary School while expending green smoke canisters.

Upon arrival, Trooper Shiley, of PSP Franklin, observed the vehicle and the actor driving erratically around the property and near the school buses.

Trooper Shiley was able to immediately identify the individual as The Grinch, age 53, as they have had numerous previous interactions.

Police listed the victims as all of the good children of Cranberry Elementary.

Trooper Shiley initiated a traffic stop near the front of the elementary school where The Grinch parked his vehicle near the flag pole before fleeing on foot.

The Grinch entered the front door of the school where he had the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile with the children.

The Grinch then exited the building, at which time, he and Trooper Shiley engaged in a silly string showdown.

The Grinch was taken into custody following the silly string incident.

It was decided that in lieu of being charged with smoking on school property and driving while grinchy, The Grinch would be released but would be required to serve lunch to the students at Cranberry Elementary and would be required to show proof that his heart grew threes sizes today.

