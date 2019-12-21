Stephen P. McMahon, 69, of Cooperstown, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.

Born November 28, 1950 in Painesville, OH, he was the son of the late Earl and Grace (Wood) McMahon. On October 23, 1982, he married the love of his life, the former Karen Wisneski; she survives him.

For most of his life, Stephen worked as a Boiler and Incinerator Operator at Cleveland Clinic.

After his retirement, Stephen spent most of his time with his beloved family and his favorite hobbies. He was extremely fond of his Ham Radio, as he was an avid Amateur Radio Operator. He was also a big fan of old Science-Fiction movies, often saying “the cheesier, the better”.

Stephen also loved to be outdoors, spending time in his garden or just out taking a nice hike. Some of his most cherished memories were those of the time he spent on the beach, mostly at Lake Erie, with his family.

In addition to his wife, Karen McMahon, Stephen is survived by his two daughters, Lynnette McMahon of Columbus, OH, and Kristen McMahon and her partner, Phil Snowbrick, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH; his one brother, Earl “Buck” McMahon and his wife, Joann, of Madison, OH; and by his three sisters, Janet Furpahs of Middlefield, OH, Ruth Wyatt and her husband, Andy, of Chardon, OH, and Lynn Locke and her husband, Bruce, of Cooperstown.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Stephen’s life will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, beginning at 11 am.

To help defray funeral expenses, memorial contributions can be mailed in Stephen’s honor to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, or by visiting their website at www.gardinierfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings and selecting Stephen’s name and donating through their online crowd-funding link.

