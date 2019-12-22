A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Christmas Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday – Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday – Cloudy, with a high near 47.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.