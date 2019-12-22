 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, December 22, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Christmas Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday – Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday – Cloudy, with a high near 47.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.