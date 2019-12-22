 

BREAKING NEWS: Tractor Trailer, PennDOT Truck Collide Near Distant

Sunday, December 22, 2019 @ 02:12 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

1D4A8898MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency workers are on the scene of a tractor trailer rollover crash in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The accident happened Sunday afternoon on a bend along State Route 28 just south of Distant.

1D4A8886

It involved a tractor trailer and a PennDOT crew cab.

Specific details on the accident have not been released; however, it appears that the tractor trailer sustained heavy damage and the crew cab was moderately damaged.

1D4A8903

There is no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Emergency crews were still on the scene as of 2:15 p.m. and one lane of Route 28 remained closed.

1D4A8889

1D4A8901

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News Story.


