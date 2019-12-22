BREAKING NEWS: Tractor Trailer, PennDOT Truck Collide Near Distant

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency workers are on the scene of a tractor trailer rollover crash in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The accident happened Sunday afternoon on a bend along State Route 28 just south of Distant.

It involved a tractor trailer and a PennDOT crew cab.

Specific details on the accident have not been released; however, it appears that the tractor trailer sustained heavy damage and the crew cab was moderately damaged.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Emergency crews were still on the scene as of 2:15 p.m. and one lane of Route 28 remained closed.

