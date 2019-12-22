Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Cheesecake Dessert

Make this rich and creamy dessert for your Christmas gathering!

Pumpkin Cheesecake Dessert

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups crushed gingersnaps (30 cookies)

1/4 cup butter, melted

5 – 8 oz. packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1 – 15 oz. can solid-pack pumpkin

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

Ground nutmeg

Maple syrup

Sweetened whipped cream

Directions

~In a small bowl, combine gingersnap crumbs and butter. Press onto bottom of a greased 13×9-in. baking dish; set aside.

~In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in the pumpkin, cinnamon, and vanilla. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Pour over crust; sprinkle with nutmeg.

~Bake at 350° for 40 to 45 minutes (or until center is almost set). Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around edge of baking dish to loosen; cool one hour longer. Refrigerate overnight.

~Cut into squares; serve with syrup and sweetened whipped cream. Refrigerate leftovers.

