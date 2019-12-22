Clarion U. Men’s Hoops Falls by Six at Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Pa. – Five Golden Eagles scored double digits, but Clarion fell 79-73 on the road to Mansfield on Saturday evening.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

The Golden Eagles and the Mounties battled back and forth all game long. Clarion took a 39-38 lead into the half but Mansfield outscored the Golden Eagles 41-34 in the second half to grab the win.

Clarion started hot building a lead as large as five to start the game, but Mansfield used some great three-point shooting to stay within arms reach. Mansfield shot 63% from beyond the arc and 60% from the field. Up eight with just under five minutes left Aaron Hilzendeger made a layup to build the Clarion lead to 10, but Mansfield clawed its way back going on an 8-0 run to end the half.

Mansfield guard Jaz Farrell proved clutch for the Mounties, scoring 17 points while dishing out three assists and grabbing three rebounds to lead the way for Mansfield.

Battling back and forth all second half, neither team was able to build a lead larger than seven as the lead would change 10 times but ultimately the hot shooting Mounties came out on top with the victory.

Clarion falls to 2-8 on the season and 1-4 in PSAC play while Mansfield improves their overall record to 3-7 and 2-3 in the PSAC.

Hilzendeger led all scorers with 17 points on the day, knocking down 6 of 15 field goal attempts, and collecting four rebounds in 35 minutes of work. Elijah Cottrill and Kaison Branch each had 11 points on the day while Jordan Agyemang dropped a career-high 13 points while grabbing six rebounds. James Price chipped in 10 points while grabbing a team-high nine rebounds. Cottrill dished off six dimes to pace the Golden Eagle offense.

As a team, the Golden Eagles shot well on the evening going 41% from the field including 11 of 37 from three-point range. They also knocked down 4 of 10 attempts from the free-throw line.

Clarion’s short road trip will come to an end as they return home on December 31 to host the visiting Salem Tigers in a non-conference tilt. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

