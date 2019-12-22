Clarion U. Wrestlers Down Lock Haven

CLARION, Pa. – Thanks in part to a trio of wins in the middleweights and a pair of bonus-point wins, the Clarion wrestling team scored a significant win on Saturday with a 20-16 decision over Lock Haven.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

The Golden Eagles (2-3, 1-2 MAC) defeated the Bald Eagles for the first time since the 2013-14 season and won their first-ever Mid-American Conference bout in the process.

Clarion seized the momentum with a run of three straight wins in the middleweights, taking the bouts between 149 and 165 pounds to take the lead on Lock Haven. Nationally-ranked Brock Zacherl was warm to the task against the Bald Eagles’ Brock Port, beating him by an 11-3 major decision to put his team ahead 7-6. Avery Shay followed with what could be considered an upset at 157 pounds, beating FloWrestling’s 18th-ranked Alex Klucker by a 7-1 decision. Shay shrugged Klucker for a takedown in the first period and rode him well to seize the momentum, and then recorded a takedown late in the third period to seal the deal for the win.

Mike Bartolo completed the figurative hat trick with an impressive win of his own, beating Austin Bell by an 8-3 decision at 165 pounds. He locked things up with a late takedown, slamming Bell to the mat for the win. Coupled with Jake Gromacki’s first win of the year – a 4-3 decision over Matthew Maloney at 125 pounds – Clarion went ahead by a 10-6 score.

Lock Haven responded with back-to-back technical falls, putting them back ahead by a score of 16-13. Greg Bulsak got the job done at 197 pounds, using a four-point near fall to beat Parker McClellan by an 8-0 major decision and put the Golden Eagles back on top by a 17-16 score. The match came down to the result in the heavyweight bout, with Ty Bagoly taking down Trey Hartsock in the third period to post the 3-0 decision and the team win.

125 – Jake Gromacki (Clarion) over Matthew Maloney (Lock Haven) (Dec 4-3)

133 – DJ Fehlman (Lock Haven) over Seth Koleno (Clarion) (Dec 8-4)

141 – Kyle Shoop (Lock Haven) over Taylor Ortz (Clarion) (Dec 6-0)

149 – Brock Zacherl (Clarion) over Brock Port (Lock Haven) (MD 11-3)

157 – Avery Shay (Clarion) over Alexander Klucker (Lock Haven) (Dec 7-1)

165 – Mike Bartolo (Clarion) over Austin Bell (Lock Haven) (Dec 8-3)

174 – Jared Siegrist (Lock Haven) over Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion) (TF 20-5 5:00)

184 – Corey Hazel (Lock Haven) over Luke Funck (Clarion) (TF 21-6 4:39)

197 – Greg Bulsak (Clarion) over Parker McClellan (Lock Haven) (MD 8-0)

285 – Ty Bagoly (Clarion) over Trey Hartsock (Lock Haven) (Dec 3-0)

