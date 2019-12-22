Man Accused of Shutting Woman’s Hand in Door, Punching Her Eye Waives Hearing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A man accused of intentionally shutting a woman’s hand in a door and punching her in the eye during a dispute in Clarion Township waived his hearing.

According to court documents, the following charges against 45-year-old Jason Mark Oakes, of Guys Mills, Pa., were waived for court on Tuesday, December 17:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Oakes remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Township on December 10.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, December 10, Trooper McGinnis, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to an apartment on Robinwood Drive for a report of an active domestic altercation.

When Trooper McGinnis arrived at the scene, he met with a known female victim who had blood on her shirt and on her left hand and bruising to her left eye area.

The victim reported that she and Jason Mark Oakes got into an argument which turned physical when Oakes intentionally shut her left hand in the front door, causing the skin of her hand to break and bleed, according to the complaint.

The victim said she then fell to the ground, and Oakes came up to her and struck her in the left eye with his closed fist, causing bruising, the complaint indicates.

The complaint also notes that when Oakes was in custody, he told police he was on various medications that he needed from inside the residence. While troopers were gathering his medications, they found three drug kits, each containing various drug paraphernalia.

Oakes was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.