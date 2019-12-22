McDeavitt Leads Moniteau Boys’ Hoops Past Slippery Rock

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Ethan McDeavitt’s all-around game of 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals led Moniteau past visiting Slippery rock, 55-44.

(Photo of Moniteau’s Ethan McDeavitt. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Quinton Scriven added 15 points for the Warriors with Nate Tack scoring 10 points and Gate Neal chipping in six points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Judah Roth led Slippery Rock with a game-high 20 points. Ethan Plesakov added 10 tallies.

