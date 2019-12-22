Strattanville Man Dies in Fiery Crash on Route 66

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville man died in a fiery crash that occurred early Saturday morning on State Route 66.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:38 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, on Route 66 in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say this crash occurred as 21-year-old Bela A. Jobb, of Strattanville, was traveling northbound on Route 66 in a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier crossed into the southbound lane of Route 66, and there were tire marks showing the car abruptly swerving to the right where it then exited the east side of the roadway. Then, the car struck a culvert, traveling over top of it, then struck an upward embankment where the vehicle went airborne. While airborne the vehicle struck a tree and overturned, rolled down over the hill towards the roadway, and landed in the final rest position upright on the right berm of the roadway facing north.

According to police, the car then caught on fire with Jobb in it. The fire was extinguished by New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department, and Jobb was found to be deceased in the vehicle once the fire was extinguished.

Jobb was not using a seat belt.

The disabled vehicle was towed from the scene by MC Auto Repair.

Also assisted on the scene were PennDOT and Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker.

Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.