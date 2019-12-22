Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Sunday, December 22, 2019 @ 12:12 AM
Dec. 21 basketball scores.
BOYS
D9 LEAGUE
Elk County Catholic 74, Punxsutawney 44
NON-CONFERENCE
DuBois 57, Central Mountain 35
Moniteau 55, Slippery Rock 44
Youngsville 50, DuBois Central Catholic 26
Ridgway 55. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 46
JOE DECERBO MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT AT ST. BONAVENTURE
Bradford 67, Allegany-Limestone (N.Y.) 65
Olean (N.Y.) 57, Coudersport 54
GIRLS
NON-CONFERENCE
Cowanesque Valley 48, Austin 16
