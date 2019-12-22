 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Sunday, December 22, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Dec. 21 basketball scores.

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 74, Punxsutawney 44

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois 57, Central Mountain 35
Moniteau 55, Slippery Rock 44
Youngsville 50, DuBois Central Catholic 26
Ridgway 55. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 46

JOE DECERBO MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT AT ST. BONAVENTURE

Bradford 67, Allegany-Limestone (N.Y.) 65
Olean (N.Y.) 57, Coudersport 54

GIRLS

NON-CONFERENCE

Cowanesque Valley 48, Austin 16


Copyright © 2019 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2019 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.