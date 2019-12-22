Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Dec. 21 basketball scores.

BOYS

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 74, Punxsutawney 44

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois 57, Central Mountain 35

Moniteau 55, Slippery Rock 44

Youngsville 50, DuBois Central Catholic 26

Ridgway 55. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 46

JOE DECERBO MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT AT ST. BONAVENTURE

Bradford 67, Allegany-Limestone (N.Y.) 65

Olean (N.Y.) 57, Coudersport 54

GIRLS

NON-CONFERENCE

Cowanesque Valley 48, Austin 16

