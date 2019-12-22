 

Say What?!: Lost Engagement Ring Found in Car Detailer’s Vacuum

Sunday, December 22, 2019 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Lost-engagement-ring-found-in-car-detailers-vacuumFRISCO, Tx. – A car detailing business owner in Texas said he was having some problems with his vacuum, so he opened it up and discovered the problem — a customer’s lost engagement ring.

Gregory Weatherford, owner of Mr. G’s Mobile Car Wash and Detailing in Frisco, said his vacuum wasn’t working properly, so he disassembled it and made an unexpected discovery.

Read the full story here.


