Sentencing for Rimersburg Man Who Assaulted Estranged Wife During Domestic Dispute Continued

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A sentencing hearing for a Rimersburg man who was involved in a custody dispute that turned violent earlier this year was continued.

The sentencing hearing for 30-year-old Jonathan David Durci was continued on Wednesday, December 18, and is scheduled to resume at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8.

Durci faces one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Court documents indicate Durci pleaded guilty to the above charge on November 6 in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance-Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

– No Rear Lights, Summary

Durci is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Rimersburg Borough in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:18 p.m. on Friday, June 28, Sergeant Clark, of the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, was contacted by Clarion-based State Police in regard to a domestic incident that had just occurred at a residence on Chestnut Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County.

Sergeant Clark and Officer Airgood then made contact with an individual who reported witnessing a physical altercation between Jonathan Durci and his estranged wife. The individual reported Durci arrived at the residence and began to argue with the known woman, then grabbed his kids and put them into the car, and pushed the woman and grabbed her wrists multiple times. He also noted that Durci had threatened to kill him.

Sergeant Clark then made contact with the female victim.

The victim reported that Durci showed up at the residence, and while he was there, pushed her up against the side of a car. He then allegedly attempted to enter the residence, stating he was going to “kill” her friend who was inside, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim said she took the keys, and Durci then shoved her into the doorway and started throwing things at the vehicle. She said she ran to the vehicle and sat in the passenger seat while Durci was kicking the vehicle, which had their kids inside. The victim noted she “was not going to let (Durci) drive under the influence with her kids in the vehicle,” and said that he then drove her and the children to Sandy Hollow to discuss custody options.

The victim reported that Durci made her and her child get out of the vehicle and start to walk home, but then met her and the child at the top of the hill and gave them a ride back to the residence.

According to the complaint, she reported that Durci threatened to kill her multiple times and noted Durci had a shotgun that was loaded, and he said that he was “not afraid to use it if anyone stood in his way.”

The complaint notes that Sergeant Clark observed an abrasion and contusion on the victim’s shoulder and redness on her forehead and that her shirt was torn, which she stated was from Durci pushing her up against the wall. The victim also described the vehicle Durci was driving, noting he had a loaded shotgun in the front seat and was under the influence of drugs.

According to the complaint, Sergeant Clark then observed Durci operating the vehicle in question on Main Street in Rimersburg Borough and initiated a traffic stop, during which time Durci and a female passenger attempted to quickly exit the vehicle. Sergeant Clark then identified himself and directed them back into the vehicle.

The complaint notes Durci “appeared aggressive” and was yelling and hitting things inside the vehicle.

Once Officer Airgood arrived at the scene, Durci was asked to exit the vehicle. Sergeant Clark then detected an odor of burnt marijuana. Sergeant Clark then told Durci he was going to perform a pat-down-search for officer safety, and Durci allegedly pulled away and said: “that’s not happening.” The officers then each grabbed one of his arms, put him against the car, and handcuffed him, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, when Sergeant Clark asked Durci if he had a shotgun in his possession, Durci said he had just dropped it off at a family member’s house.

Troopers Doverspike and Jarrett, of the Clarion-based State Police, then arrived at the scene.

The complaint states that a pat-down-search of Durci discovered nine needles with a blue spoon that had a small amount of suboxone on it, and a search of the vehicle discovered a needle under the passenger seat. It also notes that Durci appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and had been acting aggressively, with his eyes half-closed at other points.

According to the complaint, Durci was then placed in the back of the patrol vehicle handcuffed with a safety restraint over him. He then began yelling and hitting his head off the windows. He was transported to Clarion Hospital, where he agreed to blood testing.

Durci was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29.

Durci will also be sentenced on a misdemeanor charge of DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense from a November 20, 2018 incident.

